Eric: Update on the possible winter storm

A mixture of rain/snow/ice is expected to affect parts of our viewing area Friday into early Saturday morning. Details are slowly starting to emerge as we attempt to paint a clearer picture of how things could unfold. While Mother Nature still has several avenues she can take, confidence is slowly growing in that eventual avenue having frozen precipitation involved...

THE LATEST: The National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Watches as far south as Marengo, Autauga, Elmore and Tallapoosa counties. A Winter Storm Watch means there is a POTENTIAL for significant (2+" snow or 0.5+" sleet) accumulations and travel impacts. At some point in the near future, the NWS will have to elect to either let those die, or upgrade to a Winter Weather Advisory or even Winter Storm Warning (the more significant of the two). It is very possible, if not likely, additional counties south of the current Watches will need headlines.

All that being said, there is a very realistic solution that brings accumulating wintry precipitation to areas generally along and north of HWY 80 and I-85. Thermal profiles before Friday afternoon support nothing but rain for our viewing area. By afternoon, sufficiently cold air will allow for a changeover to sleet and possible freezing rain across our northern counties currently under the Watch. This transition line will continue to dive southward after sundown and could allow for a changeover to a wintry mix to occur south of HWY 80 and I-85.

Speaking of thermal profiles, this element gets messy. The "wintry mix" that develops appears to favor sleet. Between snow, sleet & freezing rain, Sleet is probably the most unflattering. You can't sled on it & kids can't build a sleetman with it. So snow-lover aren't big fans. But it's less dangerous than freezing rain can be...but still can create travel woes. Sleet's big claim to fame is cutting into any potential snow accumulations. For example, 0.25" of liquid equivalent could produce 3" of snow, but only 0.5" of sleet. So you understand how important a sleet forecast can be to overall totals. I'm growing increasing concerned there WILL be freezing rain involved too. That's not good. Sleet & freezing rain may end up being a bigger player than snow...and that makes me nervous.

North of roughly a Selma, Prattville to Lake Martin line, we think anywhere from 0-2" of ice & snow could fall by Saturday morning. North of a line from roughly Monroeville to Troy to Eufaula could see UP TO 1" of ice & snow with little to no accumulation south.

Timing this transition is also critical to accumulations. A faster advancement of cold air means more frozen stuff. Warmer profiles bust any accumulations with only cold rain falling. I anticipate frozen precip to be limited to only our extreme northern tier counties through 3-4pm in the afternoon. After sunset, a mixed bag starts developing southward toward HWY 80/I-85. After 10pm, any leftover precip will start to favor snow across the current Watch area as sufficiently cold air locks in place. There remains some question as to how much precipitation will be left getting into Friday night and early Saturday morning. As the night wears on, colder air will mean less rain and more frozen stuff for whoever gets it...and that could include parts of south Alabama. But this element remains a big question.

REAL TALK: There's an 'All or Nothing' element to all this that I can't ignore. Issuing accumulation forecast really is like grasping at straws. I can envision several scenarios playing out, and several of them lead to basically nothing in snow and ice department. We've had many past forecasts of wintry weather flutter away into the ether. This has that potential. But I've also seen evidence that this evolves into a major snow or ice storm. That brings us to an important element with possible accumulations. There is likely to be high local variability involved. Being in the 0-2" zone doesn't mean you're all getting 2". Some might. Many won't. These graphics will need adjusting as additional details come to light.

Any and all precip is gone by Saturday morning. Saturday's temperatures forecast is heavily hinged on whether anything is on the ground, but it will be cold regardless.

