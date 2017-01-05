Tuskegee homicide victim's mother frustrated by unsolved case

The mother of a homicide victim in Tuskegee is searching for answers more than a month after her son Taylor McPherson became the city's fifth homicide victim of 2016.

The 21-year-old was shot to death outside an apartment on Chambliss Street on Nov. 26.

The family says McPherson was visiting a friend. McPherson was on his cell phone waiting for another friend when a man on the property shot McPherson four times from behind. The scene is about a block away from Tuskegee University.

According to Tuskegee police, the investigation has been turned over to the State Bureau of Investigation. This move by Tuskegee police is not unusual since the department has limited resources and manpower.

While there is no known motive and no suspect in custody, Tuskegee Police Chief Lester Patrick says this case is still very much open and active.

McPherson's mom, Gloria Peoples, said she is still feeling the grief and devastation from losing her only child.

"I mean what could he have done that was bad that you wanted to kill him," Peoples said.

So far, McPherson's murder is the only unsolved homicide case in 2016 for Tuskegee.

McPherson had been accepted at Southern Union in Opelika to begin his spring semester this month. He also had just turned 21 a month before he died.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.