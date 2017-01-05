First Alert Weather Day: Wintry weather looks more likely

For the past few days we have been watching the forecast closely as a mixture of rain/snow/ice is expected to affect parts of our viewing area as early as Friday with impacts lasting into early Saturday morning. Because of the potential impacts this mixed precipitation could have, we have issued a First Alert Weather Day (FAWD) for our viewing area.

We have declared a FAWD and continue to monitor the chance for wintry weather through much of the day on Friday and into the morning on Saturday.

For more information on what a First Alert Weather Day is, check out this article on WSFA.com.

Details are continuing to slowly emerge as we attempt to paint a clearer picture of how things could potentially unfold. While computer models are all ranging from low-end impacts to the potential of accumulation snow, we still have growing confidence that many towns across our state could see some form of frozen precipitation once all is said and done.

The National Weather Service (NWS) currently has Winter Storm Warning for the following counties: Chambers, Chilton, Coosa, and Tallapoosa. The winter storm warning begins at 6:00 AM Friday and last until 9:00 AM Saturday.

A Winter Storm Advisory is in place for much of central and southwest Alabama.

What does a Winter Storm Warning mean? The NWS issues the warning when a winter storm is occurring or is about to occur in the area, usually within 36 hours. A Winter Storm Warning is issued if the following criteria, at least, are forecast: at least 3 inches of snow with a large accumulation of ice. Here in the south where severe winter weather is much less common than up north, the warning criteria is lower. A winter storm warning can be issued if an area is expected to receive as low as 1 inch of snow.

By Friday afternoon, sufficiently cold air will allow for a changeover to sleet and possible freezing rain across our northern counties currently under the Watch. This transition line will continue to dive southward after sundown and could allow for a changeover to a wintry mix to occur south of HWY 80 and I-85.

The "wintry mix" that develops appears to favor sleet, but that could change to freezing rain... it all depends on the thermal profile of our atmosphere. There is growing increasing concerned there will in fact be freezing rain involved at some point or another -- that is not good for travel.

North of roughly a Selma, Prattville to Lake Martin line, we think anywhere from 0-2" of ice and snow could fall by Saturday morning. North of a line from roughly Monroeville to Troy to Eufaula could see UP TO 1" of ice and snow with little to no accumulation south.

Timing this transition is also critical to accumulations. A faster advancement of cold air means more frozen stuff. Warmer profiles bust any accumulations with only cold rain falling. I anticipate frozen precip to be limited to only our extreme northern tier counties through 3-4pm in the afternoon. After sunset, a mixed bag starts developing southward toward HWY 80/I-85. After 10pm, any leftover precip will start to favor snow across the current Watch area as sufficiently cold air locks in place. There remains some question as to how much precipitation will be left getting into Friday night and early Saturday morning. As the night wears on, colder air will mean less rain and more frozen stuff for whoever gets it...and that could include parts of south Alabama. But this element remains a big question.

REAL TALK: There's an 'All or Nothing' element to all this that I can't ignore. Issuing accumulation forecast really is like grasping at straws. I can envision several scenarios playing out, and several of them lead to basically nothing in snow and ice department. We've had many past forecasts of wintry weather flutter away into the ether. This has that potential. But I've also seen evidence that this evolves into a major snow or ice storm. That brings us to an important element with possible accumulations. There is likely to be high local variability involved. Being in the 0-2" zone doesn't mean you're all getting 2". Some might. Many won't. These graphics will need adjusting as additional details come to light.

Any and all precip is gone by Saturday morning. Saturday's temperatures forecast is heavily hinged on whether anything is on the ground, but it will be cold regardless.

