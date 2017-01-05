Montgomery Zoo opens new Capybara exhibit

The Montgomery Zoo is encouraging the public to come out and meet their new resident, the capybaras.

According to Zoo officials, the capybaras are the newest edition to the Montgomery Zoo and Mann Wildlife Learning Museum. Guests can view the two female and one male capybaras in their exhibit in the South American realm of the Montgomery Zoo.

"Though they may look like hairy pigs or tailless beavers, capybaras are actually rodents most closely related to guinea pigs and Patagonian cavies. The largest living species of rodent, capybaras are native to South America east of the Andes Mountains. They recently gained international exposure during the golf tournament of the 2016 Rio Olympic Games." zoo officials said.

The three capybaras will be housed in a recently renovated exhibit that includes a new wading pond. If you wish to view them, they will be on display daily at the Montgomery Zoo from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., pending weather and animal needs.

The Montgomery Zoo and Mann Wildlife Learning Museum is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m with the last ticket being sold at 4 p.m.

Animal exhibits begin closing at 4:30 p.m. Regular admission to the Zoo only is Adults $15, Children (3-12 years) $11, and Toddlers (2 years and under) Free. Zoo plus Museum Combo, Military, and Senior Citizen discounts are available.

