Get your vehicle prepared for winter weather

With winter weather expected this weekend, groups like AAA Alabama, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, and Serve Alabama want drivers to be aware of the changes that cold weather brings for road conditions and vehicle maintenance.

Clay Ingram, the public relations manager for AAA Alabama, said the company is expecting higher call volume from clients who are traveling on the roads this weekend.

“Most southerners just don’t drive on [ice] enough to be really good at it,” Ingram said. “So, the most important thing for people to do is slow down. Even if it looks like there isn’t ice on the road, there could be ice in some places."

Alabama state troopers held meetings through a good portion of the day on Thursday to prepare to man the roadways. They urge drivers to be cautious when on the road and have given these tips for anyone who finds themselves needing to drive in hazardous conditions:

Pay attention to local news for any information regarding weather conditions, travel advisories and road conditions. (Road conditions can be found at https://algotraffic.com).

Stay alert for emergency vehicles, remember to obey Alabama's "move over" law.

Make sure your vehicle is in good operating condition. Check fluid levels, make sure you have windshield wiper fluids suitable for the cold weather and keep your gas tank at least half full.

Weather and road conditions may change quickly, adapt your driving speed to the road conditions. Remember to be alert to any change in the weather or road conditions, and the possibility of slippery roads.

During inclement weather, remember to turn on your windshield wipers and headlights. Keep a safe distance between you and other vehicles.

Pay close attention to bridges and overpasses. Both have a tendency to develop "black ice".

Other than issues on the road, Ingram said AAA Alabama expects to respond to many calls related to the cold weather and vehicle maintenance. He said plummeting temperatures kills car batteries and drastically affects tire pressure.

Nathan Woodring, the store manager at Don Duncan’s All American Automotive & Tire, said another big issue with cold weather is its effect on coolant.

“Coolant is what the heats the vehicle inside and keeps the engine cool,” Woodring said. “It has chemicals in it that keep it from freezing, but cold weather gives it the potential to freeze. The water in it allows it to expand, and most engines are made of aluminum, which is a soft metal.”

He said this creates the threat of your car engine cracking, which he said would be “big trouble.”

Dangerous road conditions and potential vehicle maintenance issues make it increasingly important for drivers to be prepared in case they find themselves stuck.

“If your car dies and you’re stranded on the road waiting for help, you’ve lost your source of heat,” Ingram said.

Ingram said drivers should be proactive and keep blankets, extra clothing, flashlights, batteries, non-perishable food, water and batteries with them.

All of the groups suggested people avoid the roads, if possible, but to stay up-to-date on weather and road conditions if they find it necessary to drive anywhere. To report traffic crashes or other emergencies to state troopers, drivers can call *HP (*47) on their cell phones.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.