Wiregrass United Way exceeds it's 2016 fundraising campaign goal

The Wiregrass United Way is celebrating the success of it's annual fundraising campaign. Thursday, community members and local dignitaries gathered at the Wiregrass United Way office in Dothan to announce results of a 2016 fundraiser.

The Wiregrass United Way had a goal of raising goal to raise $2,811,111.11. Surpassing their goal by $6,384.89, the Wiregrass United Way raised a total of $2,817,496.

The Wiregrass Foundation donated an additional $411,111 for reaching their goal.

The money raised will help 44 partnering organizations, including the Red Cross and Habitat for Humanity.

"It helps them in their budgets and their operational budgets as well as with out challenge gr ant gets met they're able to meet other capital expenditures," said Mark Saliba, campaign chairman.

Organizers would like to thank everyone who worked on the campaign and those who donated to help them exceed their 2016 fundraising goal.

