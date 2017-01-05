MPS board meets to discuss potential state takeover

Montgomery Public Schools held a meeting Thursday to discuss a possible takeover by the state.

"As a board, we wanted to come together in a unified manner to come up with questions and concerns that we would like to have the state superintendent and his staff answer," said Board President Robert Porterfield.

The board is meeting with the state superintendent on Monday before the state board holds its own meeting on Thursday.

Nothing about an intervention has been confirmed or even officially proposed, but the talks behind closed doors were growing loud enough for the public to hear.

"There's a lot of rumors that have been placed out there in regards to what might transpire next week, and I think a lot of that was taken care due to this meeting we just had," Porterfield said.

The process of taking over a school district is complicated.

The point of the meeting was to lay out what all comes with a state takeover.

For example, if the state superintendent proposes a takeover, he would need to present a plan of action.

Then the MPS board has three weeks to respond with a plan of their own or approving the state's plan.

The final say would come from a vote from the state school board.

The entire process could take months, but MPS wanted to have their meeting Thursday to kill some of the rumors and to be ready just in case things moved even faster.

"So what we want to do is always be prepared. And we're just trying to get ourselves prepared such that whatever comes before us, we'll have the understand of the law as well as the questions we would like for them to respond to," Porterfield said.

The board agrees a change of direction is needed for the school system. While a takeover would leave the board powerless, they say there could be upsides to the state taking over

"Reducing class sizes. They might be able to do that which we're not funded in such a way that we can and maybe they can offer those kinds of things. Tools and resources that we don't have and they can afford to provide those and certainly it helps our children," Porterfield said.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.