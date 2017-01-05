Winter weather threat prompts home heating safety reminder

As city, county and state leaders strategize ahead of Friday’s potential for winter weather, fire officials say you can do your part to stay safe at home.

You've likely heard the warnings before, but it bears repeating, because every year too many people lose their lives in house fires when they were just trying to stay warm.

It's the literal calm before the storm, Montgomery Fire/Rescue is ready for the call of duty regardless of the weather conditions.

“We actually have snow chains for our apparatus we have certain protocols on how to respond to a fire as far as checking out hydrants making sure they’re not frozen over we have a lot of plans in place,” said Sgt. O.J. Whiting, Montgomery Fire/Rescue.



Vehicles are prepped, and there's a plan in motion on how to deal with iced over bridges, but you can do your part to avoid sending first responders out on calls in the first place.

“When heating your home using a space heater, we'd like for you to keep anything that could possibly burn at least 3 feet away from your space heater and plug your space heater directly into the wall. Do not use any power strips or extension cords,” Whiting said.

As the temperatures drop, folks crank up the heat, and fire officials say it’s important to have a well-maintained smoke detector and only heat your home with products designed for the task.

“Most common thing that we run into a lot of times is people use their ovens to heat their homes that's a major no no, we would like for you to actually turn to a heater or fireplace or things that are designed to heat your home,” Whiting said.

If heating your home isn’t an option, the Salvation Army will have a warming station all day.

"There’s not many places to go especially when it’s really cold. Most people can adjust, adapt like it is right now but when it really starts to get cold you really need a place to go and get out of the weather,” said Maj. Walter Strong, Corps Officer, Salvation Army Montgomery.



Strong says on most cold days about 25-30 people utilize their services, but they can accommodate 100 people in the dining room and 90 in the shelter.

"They're appreciative, they're thankful, they're just happy they're not standing outside,” Strong said.

In addition to the Salvation Army Warming Station, Montgomery City-County Library branches will be available during their normal business hours for those seeking shelter from the cold.

