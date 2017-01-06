Grocery stores packed as shoppers try to beat winter storm

While there's still some uncertainty surrounding our viewing area, we're bracing for a mix of sleet and freezing rain.

Emergency crews around the state are on standby in case of bad weather.

EMA, city and county leaders and first responders held several meetings Thursday to make sure everyone is on the same page.

River Region residents are bracing for the possibility of a rare winter weather event, stocking up on the essentials.

On Thursday night, grocery stores were packed with shoppers picking up necessities so they won’t have to get out on the roads.

Brandon Moore made sure he's prepared.

“I got enough. I got some crackers and some meat just in case the snow happens. I heard it's supposed to, but I hope it doesn't,” Moore said. “Montgomery doesn't know how to act when the snow comes. They shut all the roads down and it's very dangerous. If it does snow, it's going to be ugly. Everybody be safe.”

With the threat of winter weather looming, shoppers flooded local stores. At Renfroe's Market on McGehee Road in Montgomery, it was very busy.

“The crowds are a little bit larger than normal, more shoppers in here than we anticipated this evening,” said Assistant Manager Brent Thrower. “Everyone is stocking up in case they're unable to get out tomorrow. They're getting the essentials like bread, water, milk, bread, in case of an emergency. They just want to be ahead of the game.”

While some said an encounter with winter weather left them a bit on edge, others are excited.

“I'm looking for some snow. I want to see some snow. I'm from New York so I want to see it,” one shopper said.

As residents got ready, so did the state.

Out on the roads, state troopers took video of crews with the Alabama Department of Transportation pre-treating roadways with a brine solution to help with tomorrow's traffic situation.

“Whoever is out there be careful, driving that is,” said Ernest Dickson.

“Everybody be safe,” Moore added.

There are a number of school and other closings Friday in anticipation of this possible winter blast.

The ALDOT officials say they'll be closely monitoring the weather and will have crews ready to go.

As the state of Alabama prepares for Friday and Saturday’s forecasted mix of wintry precipitation, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) urges motorists who must drive to use extreme caution and to expect roadways to be icy.

ALEA offers the following traffic safety tips for those who must travel under such hazardous conditions:

Monitor local news for information on weather conditions and travel advisories, and check road conditions (available at https://algotraffic.com/).

Report traffic crashes or other emergencies by calling 911 or using a cell phone to dial *HP (*47) to reach the nearest Highway Patrol Post.

Remain alert for emergency vehicles and remember to obey Alabama’s “move over” law.

Keep vehicles in good operating condition. Check antifreeze levels and use windshield washer solution suitable for freezing weather conditions. Keep gas tanks at least half full.

Remember weather and roadway conditions may quickly change. Adapt speeds to existing roadway conditions, and be alert to changing weather and the possibility of icy, slippery roads.

Turn on headlights and windshield wipers, and maintain a safe distance between your vehicle and other vehicles during inclement weather.

Pay particular attention to bridges and overpasses, which have a tendency to develop hazardous “black ice.”

Keep blankets, first aid kit, charged cell phone and other emergency supplies in your vehicle.

