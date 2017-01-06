First Alert: Timing, type of precipitation uncertain for Friday

FIRST ALERT: Winter Storm Warnings have been issued for Chambers, Chilton, Coosa, and Tallapoosa counties beginning 6 a.m. Friday through 9 a.m. Saturday. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Autauga, Bibb, Dallas, Elmore, Greene, Hale, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Montgomery, Perry, Butler, Clarke, Conecuh, Crenshaw, Monroe, Washington and Wilcox.

Many will begin Friday with regular cold rainfall, but models like the RPM are showing the potential for a light rain-sleet mixture across parts of west and southwest Alabama. Accumulation is possible so be sure to watch meteorologist Eric Snitil Friday morning during Today in Alabama.

This has been a difficult forecast to get a hold of, but computer models are steadily growing in agreement. Areas along and just south of the I-20 corridor will likely see a mixture of sleet, snow and some freezing rain midday. As temperatures fall through the back half of Friday, wintry precipitation will shift south and reach the I-85 corridor by sunset. Areas under the winter storm warning could see snowfall amounts around 2 inches, some isolated locations may reach near 3 inches. Areas under the winter weather advisory will likely see less snow accumulation (up to a half inch), but they have a higher chance for ice accumulation.

The best chance for accumulation snow/sleet will be roughly from 3 p.m. until 11 p.m. Models are trending faster with the precipitation exiting Alabama Friday night, and it looks like most of the accumulating wintry precipitation will be done by midnight for most areas. Due to the quick exit of moisture Friday night, some areas will escape the day without seeing wintry precipitation due to the moisture leaving the area before the cold air arrives. This is most likely to happen for southeast Alabama, that's why areas like Pike, Russell and the Wiregrass region remain out of the Winter Weather Advisory.

As you would expect roadways will be hazardous in areas where snow and ice accumulate. Even for areas that only experience regular rainfall are at risk. Overnight temperatures will drop below freezing, meaning any water on the roadways will freeze overnight. So be careful on bridges, overpasses and secondary roads if you have to get in the car.

