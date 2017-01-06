Candlelight vigil held for DOC inmate who testified then committed suicide

Jamie Wallace, an inmate, testified about the mental health care in state prisons as part of an ongoing lawsuit against the correction system. Ten days later he took his own life.

Thursday, a group of people came together to hold a candlelight vigil outside of the Federal Courthouse Wallace testified in.

Wallace was the first witness to testify in the lawsuit against Alabama's department of corrections alleging the department was not providing adequate mental health care.

According to a motion filed by the Southern Poverty Law Center, Wallace was taken off suicide watch shortly before he committed suicide. Members of the vigil wanted to remember Wallace, but also push for the change in the metal health care provided to state inmates.

For member's, debating over the definition of "adequate" should not be the standard.

"That's what I mean those kind of words. How little can we get away with, is what I hear. How little can we get away with and how can we make sure we are not liable. that is not a way to treat a human being." Amanda Deason said.

The state claims it provides adequate care through access to doctors and medication. It will be up to a federal judge to say who is right.

