Rain, Ice, Snow: A Wintry Mess Likely Friday into Saturday

Good morning. The overnight computer model guidance continues to slowly trickle in; I have reviewed the 6z NAM and the last few runs of the HRRR (High Res Rapid Refresh). They both generally support the ongoing forecast...perhaps suggesting we should lower amounts east of Montgomery and raise them west. But, the 0z GFS suggests just the opposite; in fact, it indicates a substantial snow accumulation for our northeastern counties.

Thankfully, we'll soon be able to stop looking at models and start "nowcasting" using actual weather observations and trends.

Here's what we expect:

Light rain showers are ongoing this morning across Alabama. Temperatures may flirt with freezing; a light wintry mix could affect parts of west Alabama this morning. Patchy bridge icing could be an issue.

Rain develops and falls on and off through the day. In the heavier bursts, the rain will likely mix with some sleet, but we don't expect much, if any, accumulation during the daytime hours. It simply looks too warm.

Colder air surges into central Alabama after sunset - in fact, check out the HRRR's depiction of the cold air surging into Alabama:

The cold invasion will cause a transition from rain to a wintry mix. For Perry, Chilton, Coosa, Tallapoosa, Chambers counties, we believe that we will change from rain to sleet to a mixture of mainly sleet and snow. There's the potential for up to 2" of snow in those areas. Please note that some people in those counties could get no snow at all, while others see more than predicted. Travel will likely become treacherous Friday evening through Saturday morning.

Farther south, it's messier. Freezing rain and sleet become the predominant type of precipitation along the US 80/I-85 corridor; this could lead to very slick bridges and overpasses Friday evening through Saturday morning.

The system is almost here - we'll soon watch it develop and will make changes to the forecast as needed. Stay tuned, this system probably has some surprises up its sleeve. They usually do when it snows in Alabama...

More throughout the morning...

