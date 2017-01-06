Preparing for a wintry mess; The latest forecast and what you need to know on TIA

Good morning. The overnight computer model guidance continues to slowly trickle in. Light rain showers cover our area this morning across Alabama. Temperatures may flirt with freezing; a light wintry mix could affect parts of west Alabama this morning. Patchy bridge icing could be an issue.

Coming up on Today in Alabama, First Alert Meteorologist Eric Snitil is monitoring the winter weather and has the latest, up-to-date forecast. He'll tell you about the current conditions and today's timeline.

The City of Montgomery and Montgomery County, and cities across the River Region are on alert this morning and ready to respond to whatever the weather brings. WSFA 12 news reporter Bethany Davis is live at Montgomery's Emergency Operations Center this morning where she'll talk with fire and police officials. They have important messages they want you to hear before the wintry weather arrives.

A number of public schools are closed today because of the potential winter weather. There are also a number of private schools and child care centers closing today. Click this link for an up-to-date list of those closings.

REMEMBER:

We don't see winter weather here often and it can be tricky to prepare. IF you have to get out, don't forget a travel safety kit. This kit would include blankets, a flashlight, batteries, jumper cables, water, an ice scraper, cell phone and charger, and a full tank of gas.

ALSO ON TODAY IN ALABAMA:

River Region residents are bracing for the possibility of a rare winter weather event, and grocery stores were busy Thursday as shoppers rushed to stock up on the essentials. Coming up at 6:30 a.m. see what some shoppers were picking up and hear what official say are essential items everyone should carry just in case.

You've likely heard the warnings before but it bears repeating because every year, too many people lose their lives in house fires when they were just trying to stay warm. Coming up at 6:50 a.m., reporter Kacey Drescher spoke with officials and has their warning as well as tips to safely keep your home warm.

