Friday morning winter storm update

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for a good chunk of the state of Alabama Friday into early Saturday morning in anticipation of what could be a significant winter storm for SOME. Notice the word in all caps. This is a very dynamic setup that I fully anticipate will result in an all-or-nothing sharp cutoff. This will leave some disappointed. It will leave others in a major icy mess...

RIGHT NOW: It is all rain this morning across our viewing area as temperatures remain above (and in some cases well above) freezing. For a big chunk of our viewing area, the daytime Friday is going to 100% liquid rain. No problems whatsoever. But there are small sections that will likely have to contend with a wintry mix, and there are a few spots that have me concerned this morning.

The cutoff line between rain/mix is very close to Demopolis right now. There's a wave of precipitation...some of it heavy...across Mississippi that will be heading into west Alabama. I'm worried that areas in & around Demopolis will transition to sleet & freezing rain as heavier precip helps cool the column, resulting in a wintry mix. Given the heavier nature of this wave, issues would arise quickly.

Elsewhere, much of the daytime hours will feature the wintry mix line near or north a Clanton to Alex City line. I anticipate major icing issues from I-20 to that Clanton to Alex City line. Big problems for places in between.

Outside our extreme western and northern tier counties, this is an all rain event until after the sun goes down. Tonight, the transition line starts pressing southward but appears to remain north of a Selma to Montgomery to Auburn line perhaps until after 6-7pm.

That places the transition line from Prattville to Millbrook to Wetumpka around dinner time, dropping southward toward Montgomery, Tallassee & Auburn later tonight. The timing of this changeover remains very fickle, and adjustments may become necessary as the event unfolds.

ACCUMULATIONS/IMPACTS: We are not becoming more confident in pinpointing where the most significant impacts will be. The current suite of Winter Storm Warnings offer a solid perspective of where the worst should be. I'm most concerned about the area between Clanton, Alex City, Anniston & Birmingham. Someone in that bubble gets slammed. I can envision major road impacts along I-65 between Clanton and Birmingham.

Light accumulations of sleet/freezing rain and snow remain possible into the overnight along the I-85 corridor. I'm also concerned about the rapid temperature plunge tonight causing wet roadways to freeze. This will also be an element that needs to be watched.

