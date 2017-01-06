Bentley offering reward for arrest, conviction of Selma fire suspect

Alabama Governor Robert Bentley has put up a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect in a deadly Selma fire.

According to the Gov. Bentley, a $5,000 reward will go to help find the person responsible for the house fire that killed a mother and her special needs child. The city has also put up a reward of $3,000. There's also a $1,000 reward from CrimeStoppers, according to the Associated Press.

The December 8th fire was ruled an arson by the fire marshal's office after lab results came back positive for arson, confirmed Selma officer Lt. Sam Miller.

Investigators are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect(s) who set the fire. Tips can be called into the Secret Witness Line at (334) 874-2190 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-442-7463.

