State and local EMAs brace for winter weather

Emergency crews around Alabama are on alert to respond to whatever situation the weather brings. State Emergency Management Director Art Faulkner has been coordinating with local EMAs across the state for several days, in preparation for Friday’s forecasted wintry mix.

“We don’t have the police cars, we don’t have the fire trucks, we don’t have the ambulances, we’re not going to be answering those 911 calls. Our job is to support those organizations,” Faulkner said. “We make sure that if they become overwhelmed that we can go in and augment their operations, get them the help that they need.”

Montgomery is ready to activate its Emergency Operations Center when the weather arrives.

“We have people that come from every agency, sanitation, street maintenance, police, fire, Baptist hospital can even send representatives, all of our volunteer organizations such as the salvation army and red cross,” said Christina Thornton, Director of Montgomery Emergency Management Agency. She’s putting some lessons from past experiences into place for this weather event.

“They’re placing our sand trucks out in strategic locations, so they’re not having to come down to the city lot and make repeated trips over and over again.”

Montgomery Public Schools, and many other school systems in the state, cancelled classes Friday.

“They’re going to be criticized, there are going to be people that are happy about that,” said Faulkner. “We’ve always got to err on the side of caution. I would a lot rather school be dismissed, those kids be out and be safe than us to have the situation change rapidly and then end up like we were in 2014 with kids out in schools buses on dangerous roads, kids being sheltered overnight, over 5,000, in the Birmingham Jefferson county area with their teachers and support personnel because the situation changed so rapidly.”

