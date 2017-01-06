ALEA, ALDOT urging motorists extreme caution when driving - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

(Source: WSFA 12 News) (Source: WSFA 12 News)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

As the state of Alabama prepares for low temperatures, freezing rain and sleet, several state and local agencies want to make sure Alabamians are prepared for a forecasted mix of wintry precipitation.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) and the Alabama Department of Transportation are encouraging motorists who must drive this weekend to use extreme caution and to expect roadways to be icy.

Trooper Kevin Cook with ALEA offer several safety tips for those who are traveling under such hazardous conditions:

  • Monitor local news for information on weather conditions and travel advisories, and check road conditions
  • Report traffic crashes or other emergencies by calling 911 or using a cell phone to dial (*47) to reach the nearest Highway Patrol Post.
  • Remain alert for emergency vehicles and remember to obey Alabama’s ‘move over’ law.
  • Make sure your vehicle is in good operating condition. Check antifreeze levels and battery.  Use windshield washer solution suitable for freezing weather conditions. Keep gas tanks at least half full.
  • Remember weather and roadway conditions may quickly change. Adapt speeds to existing roadway conditions and be alert to changing weather and the possibility of icy, slippery roads.
  • Turn on headlights and windshield wipers, maintain a safe distance between your vehicle and other vehicles during inclement weather.
  • Pay attention to bridges and overpasses, which tend to develop hazardous “black ice.”
  • Keep blankets, first aid kit, charged cell phone and other emergency supplies in your vehicle.

ALDOT is monitoring roadway and weather conditions across the state and pretreating roads and bridges which could be affected by the approaching winter storm.

ALDOT provides up-to-the minute road updates to its ALGO Traffic website and app. With ALGO Traffic, users can select which details they want to see, including:

  • Weather-related road alerts
  • Traffic cameras
  • Interstate Message Signs
  • Incident information
  • Road construction updates
  • Highway traffic speeds

