ALEA, ALDOT urging motorists extreme caution when driving

April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged two inmates at the Kirkland Correctional Institute in Columbia with the deaths of four inmates found in a dorm Friday morning.More >>
Talk about lucky: our weekend weather was as picture perfect as it gets here in Alabama during the month of April. Temperatures were warm, but humidity was low and the sun was shining all day long. If you were hoping we could bottle this beautiful weather from the weekend and bring it with us into the new workweek, then we might have a forecast you will like... Tonight: Clear skies will allow for our warm afternoon temperatures to cool a bit, but overall we are still mild. Overnight ...More >>
Fans of the legend behind such classics as "Johnny B. Goode," ''Sweet Little Sixteen" and "Roll Over Beethoven" can file past his casket later Sunday at The Pageant, a St. Louis club where he frequently performed.More >>
No one immediately claimed the attack, which comes a week before Easter.More >>
Police have arrested a 39-year-old native of Uzbekistan for the Friday attack and say they believe he deliberately drove the truck into shoppers.More >>
Police found a man killed Sunday morning in Enterprise, according to the Enterprise Police Department.More >>
A man sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound Saturday in Montgomery, according to the Montgomery Police Department.More >>
Fresh Express is announcing a precautionary recall of a limited number of cases of Organic Marketside Spring Mix sold only in the southeastern United States.More >>
The Pentagon says a Navy carrier strike group is moving toward the western Pacific Ocean to provide a physical presence near the Korean Peninsula.More >>
Maine's governor and fellow Republicans in two other states hope President Donald Trump will be more amenable than the previous administration to proposals that ban food stamps from being used to buy junk food.More >>
The U.S. military says an American soldier has been killed while conducting an operation against Islamic State militants in Afghanistan.More >>
