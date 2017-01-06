Late morning winter storm update

The National Weather Service has issued the following:

Winter Storm Warning: Marengo, Clarke, Perry, Chilton, Coosa, Tallapoosa, Chambers

Winter Weather Advisory: Dallas, Autauga, Elmore, Lowndes, Montgomery, Macon, Lee, Wilcox, Crenshaw, Butler, Monroe, Conecuh, Covington.

We've received a few reports of sleet across far western and far northern parts of our viewing area as of late morning. Steady sleet has been falling in Demopolis, prompting an upgrade to a Winter Storm Warning. Radar has indicated a few ice pellets into Clanton and as far south as Deatsville. Aside from that, it's a cold rain falling for the rest of us.

I-65 north of Clanton is a steady mix of sleet and freezing rain right now. Travel along I-65 along that stretch is not a wise idea. We will have to watch this transition line very closely into the afternoon as it appears to zone between all rain and rain/sleet/freezing rain will hover very close to our extreme northern towns and communities. For the Montgomery area, we continue to think a wintry mix develops after sundown tonight. But areas like Prattville, Millbrook and certainly northward into Alex City may break into a mix earlier than that. It's a very sharp cutoff between all or nothing.

Significant accumulations of ice and snow are likely from Marengo to Chilton, Coosa and Tallapoosa counties and points northward toward Birmingham. It will be a very close call between significant and more minor accumulations for our northern counties like Dallas, Autauga and Elmore as Friday wears on. We will continue to closely monitor trends in what remains a very dynamic and fluid weather situation.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.