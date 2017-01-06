State offices in Montgomery and north to close at 1:30 p.m. - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

State offices in Montgomery and north to close at 1:30 p.m.

By Morgan Carlson, Digital Content Manager
Gov. Robert Bentley has authorized all state offices in the Montgomery area and north to close at 1:30 p.m. Friday, according to the governor's office.

This will allow employees to get home at the safest opportunity as wintry weather threatens parts of the state.

Offices south of Montgomery County will close at the discretion of the agency head.

