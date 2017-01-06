WATCH LIVE: Shooting at Fort Lauderdale International Airport

Talk about lucky: our weekend weather was as picture perfect as it gets here in Alabama during the month of April. Temperatures were warm, but humidity was low and the sun was shining all day long. If you were hoping we could bottle this beautiful weather from the weekend and bring it with us into the new workweek, then we might have a forecast you will like... Tonight: Clear skies will allow for our warm afternoon temperatures to cool a bit, but overall we are still mild. Overnight ...