ALEA: 3-vehicle wreck on U.S. 231 south of Troy leaves 2 injured

A three-vehicle wreck on U.S. Highway 231 on Friday has left two people injured, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Troopers say the crash occurred near the 174-mile marker on Highway 231, just south of Troy.

The crash involved a Chevrolet Malibu, a flatbed tow truck, and a Ford Ranger pickup truck.

The driver of the Malibu was transported to Jackson Hospital in Montgomery with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the tow truck was not injured and the driver of the Ranger was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Troopers say the roadway is clear at this time, but advise motorist to use caution on the roadways due to the inclement weather.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.