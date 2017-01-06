City of Montgomery, county offices close early Friday

In addition to Montgomery Public Schools being closed Friday, the possible winter weather has led to other closures in Montgomery County.

All City of Montgomery offices closed a 2:30 p.m. Friday.

Montgomery's M Transit bus system will stop running at 5 p.m. Friday.

All Montgomery County offices and the Montgomery County Courthouse closed at 2 p.m. Friday.

All state offices in Montgomery and north closed at 1:30 p.m. Friday.

For a full list of closures, visit this page on WSFA.com.

