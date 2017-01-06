Suspect wanted in 2 AL counties apprehended in Macon County

A suspect who was wanted on warrants in two Alabama counties was apprehended early Friday morning in Macon County by multiple law enforcement agencies.

Victor Holmes was arrested just after midnight on Friday after multiple agencies, including the Macon County Sheriff's Office, the U.S. Marshals, the Notasulga Police Department and the Auburn Police Department, responded to the Macon Motel in Tuskegee.

Authorities say Holmes was wanted in Russell County on robbery charges and in Lee County on several outstanding failure to appear warrants.

Once authorities arrived at the motel, they were informed that Holmes was inside one of the rooms at the hotel. They entered the room and found it empty but noticed that a window in the room was ajar and began searching for Holmes near the motel.

The canine unit from Kilby Prison, as well as the Tuskegee Police Department, were both contacted to help assist in the search.

A short time later, Holmes was taken into custody near Macon Road in Tuskegee.

"I would like to express my thanks and gratitude to all law enforcement officers, staff, and emergency responders in our county for the many ways they keep our county safe," said Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson. "We are very fortunate to have great cooperation and assistance at any time an event occurs, not only from assisting agencies but the public as well. Special thanks to the United States Marshals Service-Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force and Alabama Department of Corrections Kilby Canine Unit for another job well done."

