Hyundai, Glovis Alabama cancel some shifts due to weather - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Hyundai, Glovis Alabama cancel some shifts due to weather

(Source: WSFA 12 News) (Source: WSFA 12 News)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama and Glovis Alabama have canceled some shifts Friday night due to the weather.

The following shifts have been canceled at Hyundai:

  • Friday night: third shift for Weld, Paint and GA
  • Friday night: second shift for engine assembly and machining operations

Engine machining and machining support functions will report to work Saturday morning at 8:30 a.m.

The following shifts have be canceled at Glovis Alabama:

  • All third shift
  • Second shift--Engine shop ONLY

Hyundai will continue to monitor the weather and road conditions to determine if this plan will change.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly