Police: Jealous man runs ex-girlfriend over in Selma

A Selma man was arrested Thursday after police say he ran over his ex-girlfriend following an argument after he spotted the woman with another male.

Walter Young, 46, has been charged with domestic violence - attempted murder and second-degree assault.

Around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, officers with the Selma Police Department responded to the 500 block of Maxey Street in reference to an assault.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers say they discovered a female who had been run over by an SUV driven by her ex-boyfriend, who was identified as Young.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Young drove up to the scene and saw his ex-girlfriend talking to another male, at which point Young became jealous, according to police.

Young then got into an argument and physical fight with his ex-girlfriend as well as the male she was with.

Following the fight, Young reportedly got back into his vehicle and ran his ex-girlfriend over.

Police say the female victim is in critical condition.

Young and the other male were treated for their injuries at the Vaughan Hospital E.R. in Selma.

Young was later taken into custody and transported to the Dallas County Jail on a $90,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.