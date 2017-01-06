FIRST ALERT: County-by-county weather updates

WSFA 12 News has crews stationed across the River Region providing updates on the winter weather. Here are the county-by-county updates:

AUTAUGA COUNTY

7:45 a.m. update: Authorities have lifted the impassable travel advisory for Autauga County roads and bridges. Motorists are still urged to use caution.

5 a.m. update: Highway 59, Highway 40 and Highway 31 are clear at this time. The impassable travel advisory is still in effect at this time.

9:15 p.m. update: Reports of some ice on roads near White City in northern Autauga County.

8:40 p.m. update: Freezing rain reported at Pine Level.

7:50 p.m. update: Reports of sleet in Billingsley and Pine Level. No issues so far.

4:20 p.m. update: The public is advised to stay off all Autauga County roads and bridges after 6 p.m. Friday. County roads and bridges should be considered impassable until further notice. The Autauga County EMA will notify the public with a resumption of travel statement once conditions improve.

BIBB COUNTY

5 p.m. update: Rain and sleet have started. Seeing some ice on trees and on some porches. Roads are expected to worsen as the night goes on.

CHILTON COUNTY

9 a.m. update: Authorities have deemed all roads in Chilton County passable. Drivers are still urged to use caution on the roadways.

6 a.m. update: Roads in Chilton County are still deemed impassable at this time. Motorists are being asked to stay off the roadways. I-65 between Clanton and Cullman is in bad condition and motorist should avoid this area at all cost.

I-65 from Clanton all the way to Cullman is very icy. Travel north of Clanton should be delayed until afternoon... #alwx — Josh Johnson (@JoshWeather) January 7, 2017

1 a.m. update: All wrecks have cleared, bridges and roads are still icy. Do not drive tonight. Updated road conditions here.

8:30 p.m. update: It's snowing in Clanton.

8 p.m. update: All Chilton County roads deemed impassable.

6:20 update: From Chilton County 911 - Road temps between 26-33, asphalt roads at 33. Travel becoming more dangerous by the minute.

6 p.m.: The Chilton county EMA says it has already received several reports of ice forming on surfaces there. The Chilton County 911 director says the county engineer is reporting bridge temperatures of 34 degrees and road temperatures of 35. That means we're getting dangerously close to having ice on the roads. The biggest concern for this low temperatures is BLACK ICE. If you must drive tonight, Bridges and overpasses are going to be especially dangerous if they get even a hint of frost on them. The Chilton County EMA has reported no issues with the roads yet.

CLARKE COUNTY

7:25 p.m. update: More trees down in the last hour. A total of 5 or 6 down now. They have quite a bit of ice now forming on trees, power lines and metal surfaces in the northern part of the county around Thomasville.

5 p.m. update: EMA director is expecting a significant threat of ice and sleet. They have had about 1.5 inches of rain so far. They are seeing a lot of icing in the northern part of the county. They already have trees down, and a tree down on a power line in Thomasville. Roads are open for now.

COOSA COUNTY

9:15 p.m.: Coosa County roads deemed impassable

DALLAS COUNTY

One last update from Selma before we pack up for the evening. Stay safe & warm and stay off the roads! pic.twitter.com/DImLQG1x15 — Kacey Drescher (@KaceyD_WSFA) January 7, 2017

9 p.m. update: A faint sleet/wintry mix has started to fall in Selma. So far, troopers haven't responded to any weather-related crashes in the area.

4 p.m. update: Precipitation has been steady and there is a chill in the air. Officials have been urging to stay safe, use caution and bundle up. Selma's mayor says the fire chief is finalizing plans for warming centers and shelters and Dallas County EMA has been monitoring the conditions.

ELMORE COUNTY

4 a.m. update: Authorities have lifted the impassable travel advisory for Elmore County roads and bridges, City of Wetumpka streets as well as streets in Tallassee. Drivers are still urged to use caution while driving.

9:15 p.m. update: Wetumpka city crews have closed two downtown city streets as a preemptive measure for incoming sleet.

7:50 p.m. update: No issues to report.

6:30 p.m. update: The city of Wetumpka has also declared their city streets impassable until further notice.

3:30 p.m. update: The public has been advised to stay off all Elmore County roads and bridges after 6 p.m. County roads and bridges should be considered impassable until further notice. Only emergency vehicles should travel on county roads and bridges. Elmore County EMA, in coordination with the Elmore County Highway Department, will notify the public with a “Resumption of Travel” statement once conditions improve.

LEE COUNTY

6 a.m. update: The Lee County EMA says there are a handful of reports of ice patches. There are no reports of any bridges or roads being deemed impassable at this time.

6:20 p.m. update: Lee County EMA says a spotter is currently out looking for icy conditions but still only rain at this point.

6 p.m. update: With the temperatures expected to drop even more, the biggest concern at this point is ice. Officials say we could see sleet in this area from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. They are asking everyone to stay indoors. At 7 p.m. Lee County EMA officials are advising people to not be on the roads unless absolutely necessary.

4 p.m. update: Lee county EMA gathered for a statewide briefing at 2 p.m. Officials say their main concern is ice and colder temperatures. They say sleet is a possibility for this evening, believing the time frame to be anywhere from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.. Officials advise you to go ahead and plan to stay home Friday evening.

The rain just keeps coming down here in Lee County while the temperatures are also dropping. I'm cold!! #brrrrr pic.twitter.com/MmXf9Drqqs — Hannah Lane (@HannahLaneWSFA) January 6, 2017

LOWNDES COUNTY

6:45 p.m. update: Lowndes County roads will be considered impassible at 8 p.m.

MACON COUNTY

9:30 p.m. update: EMA officials are encouraging residents to stay off the roads if possible.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

10 p.m. update: The city is now planning and transitioning into Saturday. There could be serious traffic issues for drives in the early morning hours. It's been raining non-stop all day, and the roads are saturated. Residents are urged to stay off the roads until temps rebound.

9:50 p.m. update: 35 degrees at Montgomery Airport. 33 degrees at Gunter. Possible that NE Montgomery has freezing rain/sleet, while SW Montgomery has rain.

6 p.m. update: The EMA is reporting localized flooding on Fairview Avenue off Taft and Malvern. It's clearly still a rain event in Montgomery for now. The city will be closely monitoring roadways through police. Any icing will be reported to those agencies and resources will be immediately dispatched.

5 p.m. update: There was an afternoon briefing at the Emergency Operations Center in Montgomery County for all agencies. City works has overnight staff and sand trucks stationed at four different locations to sand any roads and bridges. Montgomery Police and Fire Departments are operating with a wait-and-see approach, using a call-in system should the weather warrant additional staffing.

Everyone is urged to stay off the roads, especially after nightfall. The three hospitals in Montgomery are keeping their critical staff overnight, including those who live outside the county. A final determination on whether to close the roads across Montgomery will be made later in the evening.

All remaining flights from Montgomery to Atlanta, Charlotte and Dallas Friday are canceled. They hope to resume flights tomorrow.

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY

6:30 a.m. update: Temperatures in Alex City have dropped into the high teens/low 20s. Motorists are urged to stay off the roadways as there are pockets of ice on the roads around the county.

Good morning from an icy/frosty downtown Alex City! Temperatures have now dropped down into the upper teens and low 20s. Stay in if you can. pic.twitter.com/e720tULgai — Amanda Curran ¤ (@WSFA_Amanda) January 7, 2017

1 a.m. update: Old Providence Bridge in Hackneyville is almost completely covered in ice.

10 p.m. update: It is snowing on County Road 79 near Horseshoe Bend Military Park.

9:40 p.m. update: Heavy sleet is now falling on 89N (Camp Hill). Rain/sleet mix starting to change over to freezing rain in downtown Alex City.

6 p.m. update: The Tallapoosa Department of Transportation has already pre-treated all bridges across Coosa/Tallapoosa in preparation for the icing later on. They will do more treatment with a salt alternative if needed throughout the evening. They have six staff members in house all night long until the threat is over. Still just a cold rain here.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.