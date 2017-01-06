College Football Playoff National Championship Events in Tampa

On Monday, Alabama and Clemson will battle it out for the College Football Playoff National Championship in Tampa Bay, Florida.

This game will be a rematch for the Tigers and Crimson Tide as the two teams faced off for the championship last season. Alabama is looking to win the title in back-to-back seasons.

Tampa Bay will host a series of events starting on Friday to allow fans to get excited ahead of the big game.

Playoff Fan Central is a 200,000-square foot college football themed park and will take place at the Tampa Convention Center. Family-friendly experiences such as youth clinics, autograph sessions, and pep rallies will highlight the three-day event.

Playoff Fan Central runs from 3-8 p.m. on Friday, noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday and noon to p.m. on Sunday. Single-tickets are $8 ($10 day of

event) and children 12 and under will be admitted free when accompanied by an adult. Groups of 20 or more can be purchased for $5 per ticket.

AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! is a free three-day music festival that will take place at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park.

Friday, January 6: Gates open at 5 p.m.

National recording artists start at 6 p.m.

The Shadowboxers

Clare Dunn

Headline performance by Eric Paslay

Fireworks show at 11 p.m.

Saturday, January 7: Gates open at noon

National recording artists start at 6 p.m.

Cold War Kids

Rachel Platten

Headline performance by Flo Rida

Fireworks show at 11 p.m.

Sunday, January 8: Gates open at noon

National recording artists start at 6 p.m.

Saturday Night Live’s Jay Pharoah will help introduce the bands

Jamie N Commons

Gavin DeGraw

Headline performance by Usher

Fireworks show at 9 p.m.

Media Day at Amalie Arena.

Saturday, January 7: 9a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

The event is free. Fans will have a unique opportunity to watch members of the national media conduct interviews with coaches and student-athletes prior to the title game.

The Extra Yard 5K.

Sunday, January 8: 5K (8 a.m.); Fun Run (9 a.m.)

Proceeds will benefit the College Football Playoff Foundation and Extra Yard for Teachers. Registration is $30 for the 5K and $15 for the fun run. The race begins at Amalie Arena and incorporates a scenic route down a portion of iconic Bayshore Boulevard.

Taste of the Championship.

Sunday, January 8: 7p.m. – 10 p.m. at the Florida Aquarium.

Ticket holders will experience an exclusive night of great food and entertainment featuring some of the most exclusive chefs in Tampa and some of college football’s greatest legends. Proceeds from the elegant event benefit the College Football Playoff Foundation.

Championship Beach Bash

Sunday, January 8: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Pier 60 on Clearwater Beach.

Tampa Bay Sports Commission and the College Football Playoff have teamed up for Championship Beach Bash. The free, family-friendly event will feature a pep-rally atmosphere with games, live music and more.

