Dothan PD searching for armed robbery suspect

Police in Dothan are searching for a suspect in the armed robbery of the Honeysuckle Convenience Store Thursday night.

According to Police, the suspect walked into the convenience store around 8:20 p.m. and held the clerk at knifepoint. The suspect demanded currency and then fled on foot.

On Friday, police released surveillance photos of the suspect that they hope will help with their investigation.

Police say the clerk happened to be alone during the robbery. She's shaken up, but authorities say she didn't receive any injuries.

"Right now, we're canvassing the area for any surveillance video that may be from other businesses, talking to some people in the area that may have seen something or heard something and just go put the pictures out to see if anybody recognizes the individual," said Dothan Police Lt. Will Glover.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Dothan Police Department at (334)793-0215 or CrimeStoppers at (334)793-7000.

