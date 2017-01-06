Man killed after being struck by vehicle in Andalusia

An Andalusia man was killed on Friday after being struck by a vehicle, according to the Andalusia Police Department.

Rafael A. Malave, 51, was pronounced dead after he was struck by a vehicle on the Martin Luther King, Jr. Expressway at 6:22 p.m.

Police say the driver of the vehicle was not injured.

Details of the accident are still under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.