Man killed after being struck by vehicle in Andalusia - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Man killed after being struck by vehicle in Andalusia

By Hunter Robinson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: RNN) (Source: RNN)
ANDALUSIA, AL (WSFA) -

An Andalusia man was killed on Friday after being struck by a vehicle, according to the Andalusia Police Department. 

Rafael A. Malave, 51, was pronounced dead after he was struck by a vehicle on the Martin Luther King, Jr. Expressway at 6:22 p.m.

Police say the driver of the vehicle was not injured.

Details of the accident are still under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly