The Tide and Tigers land in Tampa

Both the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Clemson Tigers have made landfall in Tampa for the College Football Playoff Championship.

Arriving first on Friday, Alabama appeared to be all business. Coach Nick Saban made his way through Tide supporters and went straight to the team bus.

A few hours later, Clemson arrived with a different attitude. Head coach Dabo Swinney spent time with reporters to talk about a rematch with the Tide.

"We are not just happy getting here, we want to finish the deal. It's not an easy task. We all know that. This is a team that has won 26 in a row. We have a lot of work to do, but all you can ask for is an opportunity," Dabo Swinney said.

If history is any indication on which team will come out on top Monday, here is a quick history lesson.

As many teams have found out, once the Tide get rolling, its hard to stop them. The 26-straight wins by the Tide include last year's National Championship game where they beat Clemson 45-40.

This will be the 17th time the Tide has lined up against the Tigers. Of those 16 previous games, Alabama has won the last 13 straight, being undefeated against Clemson since 1908. Impressively, within those last 13 wins, six have been blowouts and Alabama has outscored Clemson 435 points to a mere 94.

While history may be an indication of how the game might go, it is all up to how well each team prepares.

Alabama held its first practice on Friday, practicing for 90 minutes at the University of South Florida. They will hold another practice Saturday night after media day.

