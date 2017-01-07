ALEA: I-65 near mm 218 in Chilton Co. clear, motorist should still use caution

Two adults died, and two possible students were taken to the hospital via helicopter in what is thought to be a murder-suicide.More >>
Alabama's 53rd governor, Robert Julian Bentley, has resigned from office amidst allegations he covered up an affair with an aide and has plead guilty to misdemeanor charges in relation to those allegations.
She kept her composure and kept reporting on the incident even as images of the vehicle and photos of the victims appeared on screen.
All is well with April the giraffe, her keepers report, and her constant movement could be an indication of impending birth.
The incident happened Sunday night aboard United Airlines flight 3411 at Chicago O'Hare International Airport.
Robert Bentley has officially resigned as Alabama's governor, according to supernumerary District Attorney Ellen Brooks.
Kay Ivey, 72, has been sworn in as Alabama's 54th governor following the resignation Monday of Gov. Robert Bentley.
Two adults died, and two possible students were taken to the hospital via helicopter in what is thought to be a murder-suicide.
Residents and school administrators offered their condolences to The Lowndes County Sheriff's Department as they cope with the loss of a well-liked and well-respected deputy who worked as a school resource officer.
A judge has ruled for a second time that Texas' strict voter ID law was intentionally crafted to discriminate against minorities.
Here's what some of Alabama's leaders are saying following the resignation of Gov. Robert Bentley on Monday.
A U.S. military spokesman says the U.S. has taken extra defensive precautions in Syria in anticipation of possible retaliation against U.S. forces for last week's cruise missile attack on a Syrian air base.
Gov. Robert Bentley is expected to resign after he was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on misdemeanor charges.
The Alabama House Judiciary Committee is conducting impeachment hearings against Gov. Robert Bentley after allegations he used his powers to cover up an affair with a top aide.
The 49-year-old appeals court judge is to be sworn in Monday after a bruising fight that saw Republicans change the rules for approving Supreme Court picks - over the fierce objection of Democrats.
