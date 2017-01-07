ALEA: I-65 near mm 218 in Chilton Co. clear, motorist should still use caution

ALEA: I-65 near mm 218 in Chilton Co. clear, motorist should sti - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

By Hunter Robinson, Digital Content Producer
CHILTON CO., AL (WSFA) -

Interstate-65 near mile marker 218 in Chilton County has been cleared after multiple accidents were reported on Saturday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. 

Officials with ALEA say the wrecks were caused due to ice on the interstate. 

Motorists are asked to continue using caution in the area. 

