Fans show out for CFP National Championship Media Day

The College Football Playoff National Championship Media Day kicked off Saturday morning at Amalie Arena in Tampa.

Alabama and Clemson players, coaching staffs were interviewed by members of the media ahead of Monday's National Championship Game. Thousands of Crimson Tide and Tiger fans also filled the stands at the arena to watch their favorite players and listen to interviews using specialized earpieces.

This event was free to the public.

