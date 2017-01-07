ASU's marching band subject of new reality show

The University of Alabama football team held its first scrimmage of the spring Saturday afternoon inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.More >>
The Alabama Crimson Tide football team will hold their A-Day game on Saturday, April 22 at Bryant-Denny Stadium.More >>
The Auburn Tigers continued their domination of rival Alabama Tuesday night on the diamond with another win in the Max Capital City Classic.More >>
Head Coach Patrick Murphy’s 1,000th career victory didn’t come easy Tuesday night in Tuscaloosa, but Alabama persevered to defeat Kent State, 5-3, in comeback fashion as Murphy became the 16th active Division-I coach to hit 1,000 wins.More >>
It's that time of year again, baseball season. While bats are swinging all over the nation, one of the most popular baseball rivalries will be played in Montgomery on Tuesday.More >>
Perhaps the biggest question of not only A-Day but spring practice itself was whether or not transfer QB Jarrett Stidham was the real deal. He certainly looked the part in Saturday’s spring game.More >>
Auburn's A-Day is in the books.More >>
The following is a press release from Auburn Athletics:More >>
Auburn has promoted men's basketball coach Bruce Pearl's son, Steven, to assistant coach.More >>
Could Former Auburn Football Coach Tommy Tuberville make a run for governor of Alabama?More >>
The Alabama State University football team held their first scrimmage of the spring on Saturday afternoon at the Houston Markham Jr. Football Complex.More >>
A day after catching flack from some Troy University students and fans for a joke he made about Alabama's international university, NBC's Jimmy Fallon is getting a video message from one of the university's most well-known graduates.More >>
It's never too early to start planning for football season, especially in Alabama.More >>
