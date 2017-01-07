ASU's marching band subject of new reality show - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

ASU's marching band subject of new reality show

(Source: ASU-'Bama State Style' premieres Friday) (Source: ASU-'Bama State Style' premieres Friday)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A reality show based around Alabama State University's marching band returns to the national airwaves next week.

The show titled "Bama State Style" will premiere Tuesday on the Atlanta-based ASPiRE Network. The reality show follows the school's Mighty Marching Hornets Band, including their accompanying dancers, the Stingettes and the Honey Beez, as they work to succeed in the program.

Band director James Oliver said the show will highlight the hard work and talents of the students.

The show originally aired on the A&E Network.

The university said ASPiRE will air eight one-hour episodes including four previously aired episodes from the A&E series and four never-before-seen episodes.

The series begins as five candidates audition for the position of head drum major and the dance squads begin their respective seasons.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

