Sarkisian: 'I've been around this thing'

Saturday at media day was the first time reporters were able to talk to new Alabama new offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian.

Sarkisian says he's ready for this. He's been around the Crimson Tide for several getting a chance to watch Lane Kiffin. Calling plays is nothing new to him.

"It's not just so foreign where I'm coming in from the outside and trying to pick up where we left off. I've been around this thing. When you start calling plays, you start calling plays, and you don't get caught up on everything going on outside. You focus on what's going on between the lines and that's the mindset I'll have," stated Sarkisian.

Coach Saban has plenty of confidence in Kiffin's replacement.

"He's called plays for a long time. He has a lot of experience. He has a lot of knowledge. I think he is very well organized in his approach. I tell him what I tell any coach, we prepare to do certain things in certain situations. Let's stick with the plan," said Nick Saban.

"We've had a chance to get comfortable with him and get used to him. It's definitely not as big of a deal as the world is making it out to be," said Alabama offensive lineman Cam Robinson.

The world will get to see the Sarkisian led Alabama offense on Monday night in Tampa.

