1 dead, 1 injured after 3-vehicle crash south of Troy

A Banks man has died and a Montgomery woman is recovering from injuries she received in a three-vehicle crash Friday, according to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

According to Trooper Kevin Cook, Milton Leon Shipman, 78, was seriously injured when the 2004 Chevrolet Impala he was driving struck an International 4300 truck before colliding with a 2002 Ford Ranger. Shipman was taken to Jackson Hospital where he died at 11:53 p.m.

Melanie Lee Tomsha, 29, the driver of the Ford Ranger, was transported for treatment of her injuries. The driver of the International was not injured.

The crash happened on U.S. 231 at the 174-mile marker, three miles south of Troy.

