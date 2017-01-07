Clemson defensive coordinator talks playing Bama

There's no doubt this Clemson team has a chip on their shoulder after just barely losing to the Tide in last year's Championship gam, 45-40 to be exact. However, heading into Monday they're riding a massive momentum wave after handing Ohio State their first bowl shutout since 1921 just last weekend, 31-0.

That shut out was executed in large part to Tigers' defensive coordinator Brent Venables. The Broyles Award winner knows how to wear down top offenses, seen as though his defense sits in the top 10 in 12 different statistical categories.

He's been watching Jalen Hurts and company and knows the targets around the freshman under center are lethal.

Venables explained, "Starting with that monster offensive line, it'll be the best tackle we've seen, start with him, Cam Robinson at left tackle. They can move you at the point of attack and again easily the best receivers, collectively, with the tight end that we've seen all year They do a great job of getting the ball in their play-makers hands and then he can make it happen."

That was one of the biggest points Venables made was that, yes Jalen is young however Coach Saban and his staff have constantly put him in the best position to be successful and that starts with the talented playmakers that surround him. Venables also mentioned Bo Scarbrough's record breaking performance in the semifinal game against Washington.

When it comes to Clemson heading into the rematch with Alabama he said, 'We're not limping into this game. We're healthy and we've got a little bit of depth. Again, our guys feel again, we've earned our right to be here and, again, it's going to be a great matchup."

Clemson will bring their A game on Monday to try to beat Alabama for the first time in over a century. The game kicks off Monday on ESPN at 7 p.m. CT.

