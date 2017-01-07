Auburn hires Missouri's Brown as secondary coach

The Auburn Tigers announced on Saturday that they have hired Missouri secondary coach Greg Brown to the same position with the Tigers.

Brown comes to Auburn with 36 years of coaching experience which includes a one year stint as secondary coach at the University of Alabama and 15 years in the NFL.

Brown will replace Wesley McGriff who accepted the Ole Miss defensive coordinator position back in December. During his time with Missouri in 2016, Brown's secondary was tied for the SEC lead in interceptions.

Head coach Gus Malzahn is thrilled to have a coach of Brown's caliber joining the Tiger team.

“I’m excited to welcome Greg Brown, who is one of the best defensive backs coach in all of football to our staff at Auburn,” Malzahn said. “Greg has coached three Thorpe Award winners and has a strong proven track record of developing players at both the college and professional level.”

“I’m extremely excited to come to Auburn and have the opportunity to work for Gus Malzahn and on the defensive side of the ball with Kevin Steele,” Brown said. “Auburn has a great football tradition built on hard work and toughness. I can’t wait to get to Auburn to help continue to build upon that success.”

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.