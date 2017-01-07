Vernon: Hard freeze tonight but a big warm up ahead

FIRST ALERT: A HARD FREEZE WARNING will go into effect beginning at 9 tonight and last until 10 AM Sunday. This type of warning is issued by the National Weather Service whenever an area will likely experience temperatures well below freezing.

Clear skies and breezy, cool northerly winds will continue tonight and overnight. With nothing insulating the little bit of warm air we did receive from our sunny day, expect for temperatures to level in the upper teens overnight.

When dealing with frigid conditions, remember the 4 P's (People, Pets, Plants, & Pipes). If you do have to be out during this time, be sure to dress warmly, and have enough layers on to protect yourself from the bitter cold air. If possible bring your pets and potted plants inside overnight. Freezing temperatures can be damaging to plant life and hypothermia is a risk for any living being outside. Be sure to insulate any exposed pipes you may have outside, and you can always follow the "fan favorite" method of dripping your faucets overnight to protect your plumbing.

We'll still be below freezing by sunrise Sunday. Temperatures will slowly warm up through what will be another visually appealing sunny day. Winds will still be breezy and cool out of the north so keep the jacket on. Highs will likely range between the upper 30s to low 40s across central and south Alabama during the afternoon.

The good news is warmer temperatures are on the way during the upcoming workweek. Out next approaching storm system will shift winds, and a strong southerly flow will get afternoon highs above average in the 60s as early as Tuesday. Rain returns to the area Tuesday night into Wednesday.

