MPD: Shooting on Early St. leaves 1 with life-threatening injuries

By Hunter Robinson, Digital Content Producer
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

A shooting in Montgomery on Sunday has left one person with serious injuries, according to the Montgomery Police Department. 

Officers responded to the 700 block of Early Street in reference to a call of a subject shot. At the scene, officers encountered a female adult victim with life-threatening injuries. 

Police say there is no one in custody at this time. 

