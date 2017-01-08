I-65 NB near exit 168 (Southern Blvd) clear following wreck with injuries

April's pregnancy is still on track, and keepers are urging viewers to keep a close eye on the giraffe's behavioral changes, which could indicate when she has gone into active labor.More >>
Two aviation sources have confirmed to NBC News that the man who was forcibly removed from a flight on Sunday after refusing to disembark the plane during an overbooking situation is an Elizabethtown doctor named David Dao.More >>
Jamie Basinger was charged with involuntary manslaughter and felony child abuse in Landyn Michael Melton's death.More >>
Video of police officers dragging a male passenger from an overbooked United Express flight at Chicago's O'Hare airport has sparked outrage and scorn on social media.More >>
This year Americans have until April 18, a Tuesday, to file and pay federal taxes, partly because the traditional deadline of April 15 falls on a Saturday.More >>
Video of police officers dragging a male passenger from an overbooked United Express flight at Chicago's O'Hare airport has sparked outrage and scorn on social media.More >>
Dorothy Mengering, mother of TV personality David Letterman and a frequent guest on The Late Show, has died at 95.More >>
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer suggested Tuesday that Adolf Hitler didn't use chemical weapons.More >>
San Bernardino police have said nothing of what might have motivated Anderson to open fire in the special-education classroom at North Park Elementary School on Monday.More >>
Tax officials say they're about 5 percent behind volume wise compared to this time in 2016 because the tax season got off to a late start. But for those waiting until the last minute to file, a selfie, may be the answer.More >>
A beloved sheriff’s deputy is being remembered in Lowndes County where he worked and in Prattville where he was a pastor, as tragic new details surface about the accident that claimed his life.More >>
A published report says the FBI obtained a court order to monitor communications of an adviser to then-candidate Donald Trump last summer.More >>
Tuesday will likely be a day of catch up for newly appointed Gov. Kay Ivey as she begins her first full day as Alabama’s chief executive.More >>
Following a busy morning, the governor did what any average citizen would do. She headed out of the office for lunch. Media found the new governor dining at Martin's restaurant where she happily told them what she'd had from the menu.More >>