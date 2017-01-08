I-65 NB near exit 168 (Southern Blvd) clear following wreck with injuries

I-65 NB near exit 168 (Southern Blvd) clear following wreck with - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

By Hunter Robinson, Digital Content Producer
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Both lanes of Interstate-65 Northbound near the West South Boulevard exit (exit 168) are clear following a multi-vehicle accident on Sunday, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Police say the accident involved life-threatening injuries. 

