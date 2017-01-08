Enough talk, bring on the national championship game

Clemson and Alabama are now fully focused on the title game. That's because they are done talking to us, the media.

The final media session was held Sunday morning in Tampa Bay.

Nick Saban and Dabo Swinney spoke for 30 minutes at the Tampa Convention Center.

The next time we will see the coaches will be on Monday at Raymond James Stadium.

On Saturday, during media day, we heard coach Swinney say that they have a chance against Bama.

On Sunday, coach Saban was asked if he had his pick of opponents for Monday's championship game, would Clemson be his "last" choice?

Saban expects the best in this game.

"You should expect to play the best team. If you're going to compete for a championship, and I certainly think that Clemson deserves to be here, and I think they're the best team. I think our team deserves to be here, and I think if you want to be the best, you've got to beat the best. I think that probably goes both ways for both teams. So we're excited about the challenge that we have to play against a great team that has great players," said Saban.

There is no shortage of mutual respect between coach Saban and coach Swinney.

Saban pointed out how Dabo remains loyal to his alma mater of Alabama.

