Prattville police release names of 2 killed, 1 wounded on Sunday

The Prattville Police Department has released the names of three people connected to a death investigation that started Sunday evening.

Officers were called to a home at 113 Irma Lane around 6:35 p.m. regarding a domestic incident with shots fired. When they arrived, they found David Scott Deramus, 24, suffering a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Further investigation revealed the bodies of Elizabeth Anne Rousseau, 44, and Timothy John Rousseau, 50, inside the home. The Rousseaus are husband and wife. Deramus is identified as Elizabeth Rousseau's son.

Police are not releasing many other details and are declining to call the investigation anything other than a death investigation at this time. Officials called the situation an "isolated incident".

"This is an isolated incident and no subject is at large at this time," said Prattville Assistant Police Chief Diane Hamm.

Investigators will present their evidence to the Autauga County Grand Jury sometime in the spring.

