Prattville police release names of 2 killed, 1 wounded on Sunday

Keepers report April the giraffe is "happy, big and beautiful" and enjoyed extended yard time Tuesday.More >>
Keepers report April the giraffe is "happy, big and beautiful" and enjoyed extended yard time Tuesday.More >>
A saucer-sized spider that lives in caves has been confirmed as a new species, the San Diego Natural History Museum said.More >>
A saucer-sized spider that lives in caves has been confirmed as a new species, the San Diego Natural History Museum said.More >>
An 8-year-old who says he learned how to drive by watching youtube videos took his 4-year-old sister to McDonald's Sunday.More >>
An 8-year-old who says he learned how to drive by watching youtube videos took his 4-year-old sister to McDonald's Sunday.More >>
The CEO of United Airlines' parent company is pledging to review company policies after a passenger was dragged off a full fight in Chicago.More >>
The CEO of United Airlines' parent company is pledging to review company policies after a passenger was dragged off a full fight in Chicago.More >>
A national animal charity is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for killing a dog and setting it on fire in Awendaw.More >>
A national animal charity is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for killing a dog and setting it on fire in Awendaw.More >>
The CEO of United Airlines' parent company is pledging to review company policies after a passenger was dragged off a full fight in Chicago.More >>
The CEO of United Airlines' parent company is pledging to review company policies after a passenger was dragged off a full fight in Chicago.More >>
President Donald Trump has declared: "I am my own strategist." That would seem to bode poorly for his actual strategist, Steve Bannon.More >>
President Donald Trump has declared: "I am my own strategist." That would seem to bode poorly for his actual strategist, Steve Bannon.More >>
The remains of a U.S. Marine who has been unaccounted for since WWII have been identified as those of an Alabama native and were returned to his family for burial Wednesday.More >>
The remains of a U.S. Marine who has been unaccounted for since WWII have been identified as those of an Alabama native and were returned to his family for burial Wednesday.More >>
Richard Spencer, co-editor of AltRight.com, is scheduled to speak at Auburn University Tuesday. Spencer made the announcement through a video on Twitter.More >>
Richard Spencer, co-editor of AltRight.com, is scheduled to speak at Auburn University Tuesday. Spencer made the announcement through a video on Twitter.More >>
Continuing the transition to her own administration, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey spent her second day in office further deconstructing pieces of the former governor's programs. First order of business, Ivey abolished the Office of Rural Development.More >>
Continuing the transition to her own administration, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey spent her second day in office further deconstructing pieces of the former governor's programs. First order of business, Ivey abolished the Office of Rural Development.More >>
Alabama lawmakers have passed a bill requiring county jails to give inmates feminine hygiene products for free.More >>
Alabama lawmakers have passed a bill requiring county jails to give inmates feminine hygiene products for free.More >>
This ad introduces a new concept, and potentially a new problem, where outsiders can essentially hijack voice assistant devices to help propel sales.More >>
This ad introduces a new concept, and potentially a new problem, where outsiders can essentially hijack voice assistant devices to help propel sales.More >>
The Alabama State Department of Education is a week away from holding the first of several scheduled community forums to discuss its intervention into the Montgomery Public Schools system.More >>
The Alabama State Department of Education is a week away from holding the first of several scheduled community forums to discuss its intervention into the Montgomery Public Schools system.More >>
The City of Montgomery will host two events over Easter weekend.More >>
The City of Montgomery will host two events over Easter weekend.More >>