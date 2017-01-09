Teen charged in death of former MPS teacher

A teenager is facing a murder charge in the death of a Montgomery woman Saturday.

According to the Montgomery Police Department, 30-year-old Porsha Echols was found dead in the 3900 block of Fairfield Drive in Montgomery around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators determined Echols' death was a homicide and she suffocated.

A teenager, who knew Echols, was identified as a suspect. He turned himself in Sunday and was charged Monday with murder.

The suspect's name wasn't released. He was being held in the Montgomery County Youth Facility.

According to the Montgomery Public Schools system, Echols was a teacher with MPS from August 2009 until she resigned in August 2016. She taught at James Wilson Junior Elementary School, Goodwyn Middle School, and Johnnie R. Carr Middle School.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.