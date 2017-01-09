Texas man dies in single-vehicle crash on I-65

A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Texas man, according to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

According to Corporal Jess Thornton, Alberto Soto, 40 of San Antonio, was killed when the 2016 Dodge Journey he was a passenger of left the roadway and struck a guardrail. Soto was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened on I-65 near the 148-mile marker, about six miles north of Fort Deposit.

No other information surrounding the crash has been released.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.