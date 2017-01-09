Car crashes into display at Montgomery gas station - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

A Montgomery gas station is left picking up the pieces after a vehicle ran into an outside display on Monday, according to police. 

Lt. Regina Duckett confirmed the crash happened at the Circle K gas station on Vaughn Road. The vehicle ran into an outside display after a possible failure of its brakes. 

No one was injured in the crash and no other information has been released. 

