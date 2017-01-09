NAACP to hold press conference at Sessions' offices Monday

The NAACP has scheduled another round of press conferences Monday to protest the nomination of Senator Jeff Sessions as U.S. Attorney General.

According to a press release from the Alabamians Against Sessions for Attorney General, the press conferences are scheduled to be held at Session's Mobile, Huntsville, Dothan Birmingham, and Montgomery offices. Following the press conferences, members of the NAACP plan to hand-deliver a letter to Sessions asking him to withdraw his name from nomination.

“Despite 30 years of our nation moving forward on inclusion and against hate, Jeff Sessions has failed to

change his ways,” said Alabama State Conference President Benard Simelton. “He’s been a threat to

desegregation and the Voting Rights Act and remains a threat to all of our civil rights, including the right to

live without the fear of police brutality,” added Simelton.” “Senator Sessions continues his hate against the

NAACP, attacking the long-respected organizations, accusing it of using the sit-in as a fundraiser.” This just

proves how out of touch this Senator really is. He would rather focus on the sit-ins verses dealing with the real

issues of his past, present and future. The citizens are smart enough to know his attack on the NAACP is

another failed attempt to distract from who he really is,” said Simelton.

On January 2nd, news conferences were held at Session's Alabama offices. In Mobile, protests following the press conferences ended with a sit-in by members of the NAACP. Six of the members were subsequently arrested and charged with criminal trespass second-degree.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.