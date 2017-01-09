NAACP to hold press conference at Sessions' offices Monday

Murphy is best known for his appearances on Chappelle's Show.More >>
Murphy is best known for his appearances on Chappelle's Show.More >>
Keepers report April the giraffe is "happy, big and beautiful" and enjoyed extended yard time Tuesday.More >>
Keepers report April the giraffe is "happy, big and beautiful" and enjoyed extended yard time Tuesday.More >>
An 8-year-old who says he learned how to drive by watching youtube videos took his 4-year-old sister to McDonald's Sunday.More >>
An 8-year-old who says he learned how to drive by watching youtube videos took his 4-year-old sister to McDonald's Sunday.More >>
The hospital says it can’t talk about the specific case, but it follows international guidelines for transplants and evaluates cases individually.More >>
The hospital says it can’t talk about the specific case, but it follows international guidelines for transplants and evaluates cases individually.More >>
Biloxi police say the claim by rapper Lil Boosie that officers stole $1 million worth of jewelry from him is untrue. Lt. Chris De Back said the jewelry, along with other personal items, is in “safe keeping.”More >>
Biloxi police say the claim by rapper Lil Boosie that officers stole $1 million worth of jewelry from him is untrue. Lt. Chris De Back said the jewelry, along with other personal items, is in “safe keeping.”More >>
The CEO of United Airlines' parent company is pledging to review company policies after a passenger was dragged off a full fight in Chicago.More >>
The CEO of United Airlines' parent company is pledging to review company policies after a passenger was dragged off a full fight in Chicago.More >>
Despite being forced to resign as Alabama's governor Monday, Robert Bentley got a bit of positive news the following day.More >>
Despite being forced to resign as Alabama's governor Monday, Robert Bentley got a bit of positive news the following day.More >>
A Verbena resident lost her life in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday, Alabama State Troopers say.More >>
A Verbena resident lost her life in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday, Alabama State Troopers say.More >>
Donald Trump and Secretary General Stoltenberg of NATO address the media together in a joint press conference. Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.More >>
Donald Trump and Secretary General Stoltenberg of NATO address the media together in a joint press conference. Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.More >>
The Alabama Department of Corrections is investigating after an inmate was stabbed at a state prison facility in Clio.More >>
The Alabama Department of Corrections is investigating after an inmate was stabbed at a state prison facility in Clio.More >>
The remains of a U.S. Marine who has been unaccounted for since WWII have been identified as those of an Alabama native and were returned to his family for burial Wednesday.More >>
The remains of a U.S. Marine who has been unaccounted for since WWII have been identified as those of an Alabama native and were returned to his family for burial Wednesday.More >>
Stan Stabler is out as the secretary of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Gov. Kay Ivey's office confirmed Wednesday.More >>
Stan Stabler is out as the secretary of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Gov. Kay Ivey's office confirmed Wednesday.More >>
Hubble Space Telescope answers lingering questions about one of the solar system's most mysterious planets.More >>
Hubble Space Telescope answers lingering questions about one of the solar system's most mysterious planets.More >>