City of Montgomery seeking proposals for Cottage Hill Property near Downtown

Interested businesses and developers looking to attract and grow their business in a key area can start proposing a plan to present to the City of Montgomery, starting in February.

The City of Montgomery is wanting to sell and develop a .9+/- acre site in the Cottage Hill/ Five Points area, north of Downtown Montgomery.

The City is seeking proposals for the excess property, located at 414 Caroline Street. Proposals must include design concepts that provide of an active ground floor which will utilize rear parking, the use of quality, sustainable and energy efficient materials, and ability to rebuild the sidewalk and street scape to enhance the pedestrian environment.

The City’s intent is to have the property be developed and active within 24 months of closing. The city will not consider proposals that indicate an intention to hold the property indefinitely.

Those interested should:

Evaluate the site

Make and offer

Propose a development program

Design a concept

Compile a financing strategy

Develop a schedule that meets their investment objective and achieves community goals

A pre-proposal conference will be held Thursday, February 2nd at 10 a.m. at 25 Washington Avenue in the 3rd Floor Conference Room to review the RFP requirements and illustrative design concepts. If weather permits, staff will be on-site at 414 Caroline Street immediately after to answer any additional questions. Copies of the RFP can be downloaded from the city’s website.

Proposals will be accepted February 16th through March 31, 2017.

Any questions or requests for information must be submitted in writing to Melanie Golson, via email at mgolson@montgomeryal.gov.

