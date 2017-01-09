Eric: Cold, what cold?

In typical Alabama fashion, we'll go from bone-chilling cold to "Is it Spring already?" mode in short order. Morning temperatures in the teens and twenties will be giving way to highs in the 70s as early as Wednesday...

TODAY: The layer of ice on my windshield this morning was all I needed to see from the window to know it was still cold outside. Temperatures fell into the upper teens in a few spots. Fortunately, there are no longer any issues with icy roadways in our part of the state (still a few up north). Full sunshine will carry temperatures into the upper 40s and lower 50s this afternoon. The sunshine itself should make it feel even better than that.

How cold was it? Cold enough for a Wind Chill Advisory for Tampa this morning. Granted, those Advisories are relative to varying parts of the country. You can imagine Tampa's criteria is just a bit different for somewhere like Green Bay. The Tide kick off at 7 as temperatures in the 60s fall through the 50s under clear skies. Good football weather with zero weather problems.

REST OF THE WEEK: All that will be left of this cold snap will be memories by tomorrow. Tuesday highs climb into the 60s and then 70s by Wednesday.

The rapid warm-up will be the result of southerly flow returning, and with an upper ridge established overhead, rain chances on a daily basis will remain very low this week.

Temperatures will remain in the 70s for highs all the way into the weekend. Sorry, Winter. You'll have to wait your next turn.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.